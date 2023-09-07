Every generation thinks it invented sex, drugs and rock and roll. To that, we may need to add quarterbacks trying to manipulate the NFL draft.

Carl Williams, the father of reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, recently hinted in an interview that his son might return to Southern Cal for the 2024 college season rather than turning pro. The rationale is that Caleb Williams might not want to be drafted by a rebuilding team that would endanger his health and limit his success.

“The funky thing about the NFL draft process is, he’d almost be better off not being drafted than being drafted first,” Carl Williams told GQ magazine. “The system is completely backwards. The way the system is constructed, you go to the worst possible situation. The worst possible team, the worst organization in the league — because of their desire for parity — gets the first pick. So it’s the gift and the curse.”

While true, that’s not new. The NFL draft has been around since 1936, and has always favored teams with the worst records in the previous seasons.

And Caleb Williams wouldn’t be the first star quarterback to pick his landing spot.

In 1983, John Elway used the leverage of a possible baseball career to force the then-Baltimore Colts to trade his draft rights to Denver, who chose him first overall. Twenty-one years later, Eli Manning refused to sign with the then-San Diego Chargers, who picked him first and swapped him to the New York Giants, essentially for No. 4 pick Philip Rivers.

The betting favorites to choose first in the 2024 NFL draft are the Arizona Cardinals, who come to FedEx Field for Sunday’s opener without a legitimate quarterback, as Kyler Murray is still rehabbing a torn ACL. BetMGM puts the Cardinals’ over–under win total for 2023 at 4.5, lowest in the league. And with a history of quick coaching turnover (including Jonathan Gannon this season), Arizona seems a better place to retire than to start a career.

So maybe Carl Williams is on to something. And like Elway and Manning — who each eventually won two Super Bowls — Caleb Williams has leverage.

Elway threatened to play for the New York Yankees, who held his baseball rights. Manning had a former NFL quarterback (Archie) for a father and a current one (Peyton) for a brother, so his family wasn’t hurting for money.

Caleb Williams has Name, Image and Likeness, an overdue NCAA policy that allows athletes to negotiate endorsement deals with local and national businesses. He’s already featured in Wendy’s commercials and reportedly could earn around $3 million as a junior this season.

It’s not quite NFL money, but it’s plenty to tide him over until 2025, when a more attractive franchise may have a chance to draft him first. And if he stays in sunny Los Angeles, he’s likely to pocket even more NIL money in 2024.

In fact, in a time when Williams’ current conference (the Pac 12) is imploding, his school is leaving for the Big Ten and the transfer portal is busier than Grand Central Station at rush hour, NIL actually could bring some stability to college football. Players don’t have to bolt for the NFL at their first opportunity, although most likely will because the money will be better.

And if the lure of the NFL does prove too great, Williams isn’t guaranteed a dire fate.

Yes, there have been some major busts among quarterbacks drafted No. 1 overall: JaMarcus Russell, Tim Couch, David Carr and Sam Bradford never really had a chance.

But after some predictable growing pains, Terry Bradshaw (the No. 1 pick in 1970) won four Super Bowls. Troy Aikman (1989) won three; Elway, Peyton Manning (1998), Eli Manning and Jim Plunkett (1971) won two each, Matthew Stafford (2009) one. More recently, Joe Burrow (2020) led the Bengals to the Super Bowl in his second season.

So Caleb Williams has an enviable dilemma — and plenty of history to consult in a decision that most athletes would love to face.