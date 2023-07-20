Wednesday’s game

CAROLINA LEAGUE

FredNats 3, GreenJackets 0: Jarlin Susanna made his latest bid to join the list of Fredericksburg Nationals to be promoted, pitching five shutout innings in a victory at Augusta, South Carolina.

Susanna (1–5) struck out four and allowed two hits to earn his first professional victory, lowering his ERA to 3.48. Acquired from San Diego in last summer’s Juan Soto trade, he has allowed zero earned runs in six of his last 10 starts.

Matt Merrill struck out four in two scoreless innings of relief and Bubba Hall and Marquis Grissom Jr. worked one inning each, with Grissom earning his fifth save of the season.

Paul Witt delivered a two-run, eighth-inning single for Fredericksburg, which continues its series in Wilmington through Sunday.