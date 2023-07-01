Friday's game

CAROLINA LEAGUE

FredNats 4, Red Sox 2: Braden Boissiere drove in two early runs to support starting pitcher Jose Atencio and Fredericksburg won its second straight game over Salem at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

Boissiere got the FredNats on the scoreboard in the first inning with a sacrifice fly that scored Armando Cruz. Blake Klassen's double drove in Daylen Lile to pad the lead to 2–0.

Boissiere's third-inning single scored Lile, and Roismar Quintana provided an insurance run with his second home run of the season, a solo shot to left center field, in the seventh.

Atencio (3–4) was in command through five innings, limiting the Red Sox to two hits and a walk while striking out a pair. Reliever Pedro González struggled in the eighth, allowing two runs after recording two scoreless innings, but he recovered to earn his second save.

The teams continued their series Saturday night.