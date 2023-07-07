Thursday’s game CAROLINA LEAGUE

FredNats 8, Shorebirds 4: Handed a 4–0 lead in the sixth inning, Fredericksburg’s Mason Denaburg surrendered a grand slam, allowing host Delmarva to knot up the game. The righty reliever recovered to earn the victory, thanks to some sloppy Shorebirds fielding.

The FredNats built a 3–0 lead in the second off Wilmer Perez’s RBI single and John McHenry’s sacrifice fly. Cortland Lawson padded the lead with a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Meanwhile, Fredericksburg starter Jose Atencio was cruising, tossing five shutout innings on four hits and a walk while striking out seven. Denaburg (4–3, second blown save) came on and immediately loaded the bases; Anderson De Los Santos then drilled 0–1 Denaburg offering over the left field fence.

The Shorebirds’ defense then imploded, as eighth-inning fielding errors allowed Daylen Lile and Sammy Infante to score. Johnathan Thomas’ two-run home run in the ninth, his fourth of the season, provided the FredNats (35–40) a cushion. Bubba Hall (two innings, four strikeouts) earned his first save.

The teams continued their series Friday night.

