Sunday's game

CAROLINA LEAGUE

FredNats 4, RiverDogs 0: Riley Cornelio pitched five shutout innings while Johnathan Thomas and Geraldi Diaz each clubbed solo home runs to help Fredericksburg close the series at Virginia Credit Union Stadium with a win.

Cornelio (2–2) surrendered three hits and two walks while striking out seven. Five FredNats relievers pitched the final four frames, with four of them earning a hold.

Thomas gave the FredNats the initial lead in the third inning with his shot over the left field wall. Daylen Lile drew a bases-loaded walk two innings later to pad the lead, and Branden Boissiere's sixth-inning RBI double made it 3–0. Diaz added the insurance run with a bomb to right-center field.

The FredNats (27–28) take to the road with a six-game series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, beginning Tuesday.

Saturday's game

RiverDogs 6, FredNats 4: Trailing 4–2 entering the top of the eighth, Charleston rallied for two runs each in the final two innings to pull out the victory.

Paul Witt's three-run home run in the first inning and Elijah Green's seventh-inning sacrifice fly gave Fredericksburg a solid lead for starter Jarlin Susana, who allowed two runs over four innings while striking out three.

But after tossing three shutout innings, first reliever Jose Atencio ran into trouble in his fourth inning of work, allowing back-to-back RBI singles. Pedro Gonzalez (3–1) blew the safe opportunity in the ninth when Xavier Isaac cracked a two-run home run.