Sunday’s game

CAROLINA LEAGUE

Fireflies 7, FredNats 6: Columbia’s Hayden Dunhurt hit a grand slam off Fredericksburg reliever Holden Powell (0–1) in the seventh inning, erasing a 6-3 FredNats lead and allowing the Fireflies to end the series with four straight wins.

Paul Witt hit his 10th home run and Armando Cruz tripled and drove in two runs for the FredNats (30-36), who return to Fredericksburg to begin a series with the Salem Red Sox, beginning Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s game

Fireflies 3, FredNats 2: Columbia got a free win of sorts, courtesy of two consecutive balks by Fredericksburg reliever Marquis Grissom Jr.

With the score tied 2–2 in the bottom of the ninth inning, first Fireflies batter Lizandro Rodriguez drew a walk off Grissom (1–1) and reached second base on Dionmy Salon’s fielder’s choice. Grissom then balked twice against batter Erick Pena, allowing Rodriguez to easily score the game-winning run.

Paul Witt’s third-inning home run to left-center field and Courtland Lawson’s RBI double in the fourth powered Fredericksburg to a 2–1 lead. But Rodriguez knotted the game with a solo homer to left field off Pedro Gonzalez (blown save) in the seventh.