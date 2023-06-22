FredNats 5, Fireflies 1: Trailing 1–0 in the top of the fifth inning, Fredericksburg scored three runs when Armando Cruz got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and then Daylen Lile doubled in a pair of runs.

That was enough for Luke Young (1–2), who got his first win with 3⅔ shutout innings, in an afternoon makeup game of Wednesday’s rainout. Young gave up five hits and no walks while striking out four. He came in relief of Bryan Caceres, who went 2⅓, also striking out four while allowing his lone hit to be an RBI single.