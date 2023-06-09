Thursday's game

CAROLINA LEAGUE

FredNats 6, RiverDogs 1: Daylen Lile smacked a three-run home run and Bryan Caceres pitched five innings of one-run ball to help Fredericksburg win its fifth straight game and climb to .500 on the season.

Lile, who scored the game's initial run on Murphy Stehly's first-inning single, drilled a second-inning, 1–0 delivery from Charleston's Jonny Cuevas (2–5) over the left center field wall, scoring Wilmer Perez and Christopher De La Cruz. Lile later drove in De La Cruz on a seventh-inning single.

Caceres (3–0) limited the RiverDogs to four hits and two walks while striking out three. Brad Lord earned his second hold with three shutout innings that included a trio of strikeouts.

The teams continued their series Friday night.