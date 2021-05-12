The Minors: FredNats still winless after falling 17-3 to Delmarva Shorebirds

DELMARVA 17, FREDERICKSBURG 3

Shorebirds shortstop Gunnar Henderson, a 2019 second-round draft pick of the Baltimore Orioles, accounted for 5 RBIs as Delmarva routed Fredericksburg on Wednesday night at FredNats Ballpark.

Pedro Gonzalez took the loss for Fredericksburg (0-8), allowing six runs (four earned) in three innings of work. He struck out three Shorebirds. The bullpen continued to work against the FredNats, as three relievers combined to allow 11 runs.

Shortstop J.T. Arruda had a pair of hits and two RBIs to lead Fredericksburg’s lineup.

The FredNats’ quest for an elusive first win in team history continues on Thursday night with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

RICHMOND 4, HARRISBURG 1

The Richmond Flying Squirrels picked up their seventh consecutive win, matching a franchise record, with a victory over the Harrisburg Senators on Wednesday night at FNB Field behind a strong start by Sean Hjelle.

The Flying Squirrels (7-1) matched previous seven-game win streaks from April 27-May 3, 2010 and June 20-26, 2014.