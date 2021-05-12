 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Minors: FredNats still winless after falling 17-3 to Delmarva Shorebirds
0 comments

The Minors: FredNats still winless after falling 17-3 to Delmarva Shorebirds

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
FredNats logo

DELMARVA 17, FREDERICKSBURG 3

Shorebirds shortstop Gunnar Henderson, a 2019 second-round draft pick of the Baltimore Orioles, accounted for 5 RBIs as Delmarva routed Fredericksburg on Wednesday night at FredNats Ballpark.

Pedro Gonzalez took the loss for Fredericksburg (0-8), allowing six runs (four earned) in three innings of work. He struck out three Shorebirds. The bullpen continued to work against the FredNats, as three relievers combined to allow 11 runs.

Shortstop J.T. Arruda had a pair of hits and two RBIs to lead Fredericksburg’s lineup.

The FredNats’ quest for an elusive first win in team history continues on Thursday night with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

RICHMOND 4, HARRISBURG 1

The Richmond Flying Squirrels picked up their seventh consecutive win, matching a franchise record, with a victory over the Harrisburg Senators on Wednesday night at FNB Field behind a strong start by Sean Hjelle.

The Flying Squirrels (7-1) matched previous seven-game win streaks from April 27-May 3, 2010 and June 20-26, 2014.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch the first person to dive from a moving hot air balloon

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert