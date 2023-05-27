Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Friday's game

CAROLINA LEAGUE

FredNats 8, Red Sox 5: Murphy Stehly drove in three runs with his four hits and Mason Denaburg tossed 1⅔ innings of relief as Fredericksburg used a three-run sixth inning to prevail over Salem.

Stehly doubled and singled in runs in raising his batting average to .350. Denaburg (2–2) limited the Red Sox to one run while fanning two. He relieved starter Bryan Sanchez, who gave up two runs and two hits over 4⅓ innings while striking out four.

Trailing 2–1 in the top of the sixth, Daylen Lile tied the game by scoring on a wild pitch. Stehly then drove in Paul Witt to give the FredNats (16–25) the go-ahead run and Elijah Green padded the lead by scoring on a fielder's choice.

The series continued Saturday night.

THURSDAY'S GAME

FredNats 5, Red Sox 3: Fredericksburg took an early 2–0 lead on a first-inning Salem throwing error and then broke a 3–3 tie in sixth inning to win the contest.

Paul Witt's double in the sixth scored Elijah Green to give the FredNats a 4–3 lead, then Witt scored on Brand Boissiere's sacrifice fly for an insurance run.

Pitching in relief of starter of Riley Cornelio (three runs, 10 hits, a walk and six strikeouts over four innings), Franklin Marquez (2–0) limited the Red Sox to a hit and a walk while striking out two.