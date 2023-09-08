Friday’s game

CAROLINA LEAGUE

FredNats 15, Shorebirds 10: Trailing 4–1 in the second inning, Fredericksburg scored 14 runs in the next five innings to break away from Delmarva.

Phillip Glasser had two doubles and drove in four runs while Geraldi Diaz and Roisma Quintana each cracked two-run home runs for the FredNats.

Pedro González (8–3) earned the win with 12/3 innings of relief, allowing a lone run. Starter Luke Young was hit hard for six runs on eight hits over 41/3 innings.

The teams continued the season-closing series late Saturday night.