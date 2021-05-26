The Minors: Latest FredNats win is extra(s) special

In a season dominated by firsts, Wednesday night held a few more for the Fredericksburg Nationals.

The FredNats plated three runs in the 10th inning to defeat the Down East Wood Ducks, 7-5, in Kinston, N.C.

The triumph marked both the team’s first-ever extra-innings victory and the start of its first winning streak.

Braian Fernandez and Jose Sanchez doubled home runs in the decisive 10th frame.

Fredericksburg starting pitcher Rodney Theophile didn’t yield an earned run over 4.2 innings but ended up with a no decision. Leif Strom earned his first victory in a FredNats uniform after pitching two scoreless innings of relief, while Tanner Driskoll earned his first save of the season.

Fredericksburg broke out on top early, scoring a pair of runs on an error and Jake Randa’s RBI single.

Catcher Geraldi Diaz had a pair of RBIs for the FredNats (3-17).

Down East (13-7) tied the ballgame at seven when Luisangel Acuna belted a two-run homer in the seventh.

The FredNats’ six-game series at Down East continues Thursday night at 7 p.m.