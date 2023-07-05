Tuesday's game

CAROLINA LEAGUE

FredNats 7, Shorebirds 6: Daylen Lile's three-run home run keyed a six-run eighth inning that helped Fredericksburg (34–39) rally back from a 5–0 deficit, and two relievers made the lead hold up for the victory in Salisbury, Md.

FredNats starter Luke Young pitched five shutout innings with six strikeouts before handing the scoreless contest to Pedro Gonzalez (4–2), who surrendered an RBI single and a three-run homer in his first inning. Gonzalez regrouped to pitch a scoreless seventh.

Lile then cranked his bomb to right field in the top of the next frame. William Perez followed with a sacrifice fly and two more runs later scored on John McHenry's single to left.

Matt Merrill (five strikeouts) replaced Young and allowed solo homers in consecutive innings but still earned the save, thanks in part to Paul Witt's ninth-inning insurance run on a passed ball.

The teams continued their series Wednesday night.