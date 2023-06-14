FredNats 6, Pelicans 4: Daylen Lile keyed a four-run third inning with a two-run triple and Fredericksburg went on to win the first game of the series in Myrtle Beach.

Lile smacked a liner to right that scored Amando Cruz and Yoander Rivero. Like scored on Elijah Green’s infielder choice, and then Paul Witt hit his eighth homer of the season, a solo shot, to left-center field. From there, the FredNats’ pitching took over. Starter Brad Lord gave up Reivaj Garcia’s two-run double in the second, but he silenced the Pelicans the next two innings. Miguel Gomez (5–4) pitched two innings of no-run ball with three strikeouts to earn the win.