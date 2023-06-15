Wednesday's game

CAROLINE LEAGUE

Pelicans 1, FredNats 0: Pitching was a premium and hits a scarcity as Fredericksburg and host Charleston combined for nine hits and 21 strikeouts. A sixth-inning fielder's choice by the Pelicans' Pedro Ramirez scored Cristian Hernandez with the game's lone run.

Pelicans starter Michael Arias was locked in, fanning 10 FredNats batters over five innings. First reliever Erian Rodriguez (4–3) was sharp, too, striking out five while allowing two hits in three frames.

The FredNats' Bryan Caceres threw five scoreless innings, surrendering two hits and four walks but ringing up five Pelicans. Hard-luck reliever Pedro González (2–3) took the loss.

The teams continued their series Thursday night.