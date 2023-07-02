Sunday’s game

CAROLINA LEAGUE

Red Sox 4, FredNats 2: Fredericksburg’s batters ran into a buzzsaw Sunday afternoon in the name of Salem starter Luis Perales at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

Pereles (3–4) struck out 12 FredNats batters in five innings to help the Red Sox bounce back after two straight losses. He allowed two hits and two walks, but no runs.

Fredericksburg starter Jarlin Susasa (0–4) couldn’t match his counterpart’s day. He surrendered three runs on six hits and a walk, with five strikeouts.

Christopher De La Cruz scored both of the runs for the FredNats (33–38), who host the Red Sox for the final game of the series Monday at 6:05 p.m.

Saturday’s game

FredNats 6, Red Sox 3: Put in an early 3–0 hole, Fredericksburg starting pitcher Brad Lord kept his cool and ended up winning a game.

After surrendering Brooks Brannon’s three-run home run in the first inning, Lord (2–0) regrouped and pitched four subsequent shutout innings. He allowed four hits and a walk while striking out five.

The FredNats rewarded the righty’s resolve. Sammy Infante got Fredericksburg on the scoreboard in the second by scoring on a wild pitch.

In the fourth, Roismar Quintana produced an infield single that scored Infante. Cortland Lawson’s fielder’s choice plated Branden Boissiere, and Christopher De La Cruz put Fredericksburg in the lead for good with a two-run double to left.