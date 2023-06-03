Friday's game

CAROLINA LEAGUE

Shorebirds 7, FredNats 3: Stellar for four innings, 23-year-old Fredericksburg starter Bryan Caceres ran into trouble in the fifth. Thirty-six-year old veteran reliever Sean Doolittle couldn't bail him out, and Delmarva rolled to a four-run victory at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

Caceres kept Delmarva off the scoreboard until a throwing error by FredNats shortstop Armando Cruz allowed Victor Gonzales to score. Samuel Basallo's subsequent single drove in two more runs, tying up the game. Doolittle (0–1) was summoned to put out the fire, but he surrendered Isaac Bellony's RBI single that put the Shorebirds ahead for good.

Basallo's seventh-inning homer and Bellony's run-scoring single in the ninth gave Delmarva insurance runs.

The FredNats (21–26) took the early 3–0 lead in the second when Murphy Stehly scored on a throwing error, followed by Wilmer Perez's RBI double and Zion Pettigrew's sacrifice fly.

The teams continued their series Saturday night.