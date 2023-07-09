Saturday’s game

CAROLINA LEAGUE

Shorebirds 8, FredNats 0: Fredericksburg’s offense managed only four hits as three Shorebird pitchers were in command in Salisbury, Md.

Reliever Jared Beck (2–3) didn’t allow a hit while fanning three in the final four frames to collect the win. Shorebirds starter Moisés Chace gave up three FredNats hits but produced seven strikeouts.

FredNats starter Jarlin Susana (0–5) had another rough outing, allowing five runs on five hits, including two home runs, and four walks in 4 1/3 innings. He did strike out five Shorebirds.

The teams concluded their series Sunday night. The FredNats (36–41) will return to Virginia Credit Union Stadium after the All-Star week break for a series with Lynchburg, starting Friday at 7:05 p.m.