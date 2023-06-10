Friday's game

CAROLINA LEAGUE

RiverDogs 4, FredNats 1: Charleston starter Yoniel Curet and two relievers combined to limit Fredericksburg to three hits as the RiverDogs ended the FredNats' win streak at five games.

Curet struck out five in 4⅔ innings and allowed Roismar Quintana's sacrifice fly in the fourth. Jake Christianson (2–0) came on to handcuff the FredNats for another 3⅓ innings and Drew Sommers closed out for the save.

FredNats starter Luke Young went four innings, allowing Dominic Keegan's RBI double but otherwise keeping the game close. He gave up five hits and a walk while striking out three. Reliever Miguel Gomez (4–4) surrendered a home run and a sacrifice fly.

The teams continued their series Saturday night.