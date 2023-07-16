Sunday’s game

CAROLINA LEAGUE

FredNats 4, Hillcats 3: Johnathan Thomas’ ninth-inning double drove in Yoander Rivero with the game-winning run as Fredericksburg closed out its home series with Lynchburg with a victory.

After the Hillcats took an early 3–0 lead on a trio of one-run innings, the FredNats knotted up the contest in the fourth on Maxwell Romero Jr’s two-run home run and Thomas’ first double of the day, which also scored Rivero.

From there, pitching dominating the next 4½ frames until Rivero doubled off Wardquelin Vasquez (2–4) and Thomas followed with his walkoff drive to left field.

Marquis Grissom Jr. (2–1) got the win in relief with a one-hit ninth. Starter Jose Atencio went six innings, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out five.

The FredNats (37–43) head to Augusta, South Carolina, for a six-game series with the Greenjackets, beginning Tuesday.

Saturday’s game

Hillcats 12, FredNats 10: Lynchburg erupted for all 12 runs in a three-inning stretch and Fredericksburg couldn’t catch up before heavy rain halted the game in the seventh.

The Hillcats scored four runs each in the third, fourth and fifth innings, pounding FredNats starter Erik Tolman (0–1) and first reliever Pedro González for 15 hits, although only four of the eight runs González surrendered were earned.

Down 12–2 in the fifth, the FredNats staged a massive rally, scoring seven runs. Paul Witt and John McHenry each had two-run singles and Blake Klassen doubled in a run. Klassen’s sixth-inning sacrifice fly narrowed Fredericksburg’s deficit to two runs, but the inclement weather ended the FredNats’ hopes of pulling out a come-from-behind victory.

- Staff reports