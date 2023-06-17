Friday's game
CAROLINA LEAGUE
FredNats 2, Pelicans 0: Fredericksburg starter Jarlin Susana pitched well. So did late reliever Holden Powell. And middle reliever Kevin Rodriguez may have been the best of them all Friday.
The three hurlers combined to post a three-hit shutout over host Charleston, snapping Fredericksburg's two-game skid.
Susana, one of the big league club's prized acquisitions in last year's Juan Soto trade, allowed two hits while striking out one in four innings. Powell allowed no hits with a strikeout in the final two frames to earn his first save of the season. Rodriguez (1–0) fanned five Pelicans against a lone hit in three innings of work; he lowered his ERA to 2.76.
Daylen Lile rewarded the pitchers' efforts by clouting his fifth homer of the season to left field. Elijah Green provided Fredericksburg (29–30) an insurance run with his eighth-inning single that drove in Lile.
The teams continued their series Saturday night.