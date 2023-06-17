Friday's game

FredNats 2, Pelicans 0: Fredericksburg starter Jarlin Susana pitched well. So did late reliever Holden Powell. And middle reliever Kevin Rodriguez may have been the best of them all Friday.

Susana, one of the big league club's prized acquisitions in last year's Juan Soto trade, allowed two hits while striking out one in four innings. Powell allowed no hits with a strikeout in the final two frames to earn his first save of the season. Rodriguez (1–0) fanned five Pelicans against a lone hit in three innings of work; he lowered his ERA to 2.76.