Wednesday's game

CAROLINA LEAGUE

FredNats 2, RiverDogs 1: Paul Witt's eighth-inning solo home run gave Fredericksburg its first lead of the night and reliever Pedro González made it stand up as the FredNats (25–26) won their fourth straight.

After Sammy Infante scored on a fielder's choice in the bottom of the seventh to tie up the game, González was called on to keep the RiverDogs in check. He did just that, providing two innings of no-run, no-hit relief with a walk and two strikeouts.

When Witt drilled Junior William's 1-1 serving over the left-center field fence for his sixth bomb of the season, González retired the side in the final frame to pick up his third win against no losses.

FredNats starter Bryan Sanchez pitched four innings, allowing no runs and a lone hit while fanning three.

The teams continued their series Thursday night.