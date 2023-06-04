Sunday's game

CAROLINA LEAGUE

FredNats 4, Shorebirds 3: Armando Cruz's single in the bottom of the ninth scored pinch-runner Zion Pettigrew and Fredericksburg won the final game of its series with Delmarva at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

The game knotted 3–3 at the bottom of the final frame, Paul Witt lead off with a double. Pettigrew replaced him and Murphy Stehly reached first after being plunked. Branden Boissiere drew a walk to load the bases and Cruz delivered the walk-off line drive to right field off Darlin Alcantara (3–2).

Brad Lord (1–0) earned the win in relief, allowing no runs and one hit in the final two innings. FredNats starter Jarlin Susana allowed no runs in four innings, lowering his ERA to 3.58.

Cruz, Witt, Stehly and Johnathan Thomas each had two hits for the FredNats (23–26), who host the Charleston RiverDogs for a six-game series beginning Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's game

FredNats 7, Shorebirds 1: Brady House homered, doubled and drove in two runs as Fredericksburg scored all its runs in the first four innings and cruised to the victory.

Johnathan Thomas and Geraldi Diaz each scored two runs. FredNats starter Luke Young went four innings, allowing no runs on one hit while striking out four. Juan Abreu (1–0) allowed the Shorebirds their lone run in the fifth but closed out the side for earn the win.