Friday's game

CAROLINA LEAGUE

Fireflies 5, FredNats 0: Fredericksburg's offense went silent as Columbia starter Frank Mozzicato (2–4) and two relievers limited the FredNats to five singles on the night.

Mozzicato struck out six in dropping his ERA to 2.30.

FredNats starter Riley Cornelio (2–4) immediately fell into a first-inning, 2–0 hole when the Fireflies' Brett Squires smacked an RBI double and then later scored on a throwing error by shortstop Armando Cruz. Cornelio kept Columbia at bay for the next four innings, but the Fireflies tagged reliever Mason Denaburg for three runs in the sixth.

The FredNats (30–34) continued their series with the Fireflies late Saturday night.

Thursday's game

Fireflies 3, FredNats 2: Daylen Lile put Fredericksburg up 2–0 with a solo home run in the first inning and an RBI single in the second. Columbia rallied to tie the game in the fifth and won it on Roger Leyton's walk-off run-scoring hit off Kevin Rodriguez (1–1) in the eighth.

FredNats starter Jarlin Susana was in control for four innings, but allowed the Fireflies to knot up the contest in the fifth. He limited Columbia to two hits and two walks over 4⅔ innings while striking out six; his ERA is now 2.90.