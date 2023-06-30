Thursday's game

CAROLINA LEAGUE

FredNats 2, Red Sox 0: Fredericksburg starter Erik Tolman and three relievers combined to toss a three-hitter as the FredNats rebounded from Wednesday's loss at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

Bubba Hall (1–0) got the win with two innings of one-hit relief. Tolman went four innings, allowing a solitary hit while striking out two. Marquis Grissom Jr. got his third save of the season.

Armando Cruz hit his first home run of he season, a solo shot over the left-center field wall, in the fourth to give the Fredericksburg staff all the runs it would need. Wilmer Perez's RBI double in the eighth provided an insurance run.

The teams continued their series Friday night.