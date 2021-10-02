 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three keys to the Washington/Atlanta game
0 comments

Three keys to the Washington/Atlanta game

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Falcons Buccaneers Football

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts.

 Jason Behnken / associated press

1. A FUTILE CHASE?

After boldly predicting they might set NFL sack records this season, Chase Young and Montez Sweat have combined for exactly one (by Sweat) through three games. Opponents are aware of the speed and athleticism of Washington’s young defensive ends and have compensated with quick throws and chip blocks. Now it’s up to Young, Sweat and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio to counter and find a way to pressure Ryan, who’s no speed demon at age 36 but knows a few tricks of his own. This is a matchup of the NFL’s 27th-ranked offense and 31st-ranked defense.

2. PITTS STOP

Like Young, Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts entered the NFL with plenty of hype as the fourth overall pick in the 2021 draft. He’s been productive (11 receptions for 139 yards) but has yet to find the end zone. Look for Ryan to target him often against a defense that has traditionally struggled to cover athletic tight ends. Pitts will have a decided speed advantage over Washington’s linebackers and an edge in size over strong safety Landon Collins. If Washington can’t disrupt Ryan’s timing, it could make for a long day at Mercedes–Benz Stadium.

3. NOW OR NEVER

It’s barely October, but any margin of error Ron Rivera’s team might have had has evaporated. After Sunday’s game in Atlanta, Washington’s next eight opponents (New Orleans, Kansas City, Green Bay, Denver, Tampa Bay, Carolina, Seattle and Las Vegas) are either defending division or Super Bowl champions or off to a 3–0 start this year. Dallas looks like the cream of the NFC East, so if Washington hopes to stay within shouting distance, its defense can’t commit the lapses that has plagued it so far, and Taylor Heinicke can’t continue to give the ball away. A loss Sunday could be a season death knell before the leaves start turning.

PREDICTED FINAL SCORE:

Atlanta 23, Washington 20

—Steve DeShazo

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 4 Preview: Lowest scoring teams market

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert