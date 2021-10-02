Three keys to the Washington/Atlanta game

1. A FUTILE CHASE?

After boldly predicting they might set NFL sack records this season, Chase Young and Montez Sweat have combined for exactly one (by Sweat) through three games. Opponents are aware of the speed and athleticism of Washington’s young defensive ends and have compensated with quick throws and chip blocks. Now it’s up to Young, Sweat and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio to counter and find a way to pressure Ryan, who’s no speed demon at age 36 but knows a few tricks of his own. This is a matchup of the NFL’s 27th-ranked offense and 31st-ranked defense.

2. PITTS STOP

Like Young, Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts entered the NFL with plenty of hype as the fourth overall pick in the 2021 draft. He’s been productive (11 receptions for 139 yards) but has yet to find the end zone. Look for Ryan to target him often against a defense that has traditionally struggled to cover athletic tight ends. Pitts will have a decided speed advantage over Washington’s linebackers and an edge in size over strong safety Landon Collins. If Washington can’t disrupt Ryan’s timing, it could make for a long day at Mercedes–Benz Stadium.

3. NOW OR NEVER