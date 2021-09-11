Three keys to the Washington/L.A. Chargers game

1. WHAT’S THE RUSH?

A big factor in the game’s outcome may be which defense is more effective at getting to the opponent’s quarterback. Washington’s young bookend rushers, Chase Young and Montez Sweat, haven’t been shy about their desire to put up huge numbers in their second season together. And Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert may have to throw more often if starting running back Austin Ekeler is out or limited by a hamstring strain. Meanwhile, Chargers outside linebacker Joey Bosa has 47.5 career sacks in five pro seasons and hopes to add to that total when he lines up against Washington rookie right tackle Sam Cosmi.

2. RUSTY OR RESTED?

Coaches and teammates glowed when they spoke about veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick’s arrival and his absorption of offensive coordinator Scott Turner’s scheme. But in limited action in two preseason games, Washington’s first-team offense didn’t reach the end zone. Was that sufficient preparation for actual game situations? The task will get even more difficult now that receiver Curtis Samuel, Washington’s most expensive free-agent pickup of the offseason, is out for the first three games of the season due to a nagging groin injury that has kept him from practicing or playing in the preseason.

3. NOW OR NEVER?