Three keys to the Washington/L.A. Chargers game

1. WHAT’S THE RUSH?
A big factor in the game’s outcome may be which defense is more effective at getting to the opponent’s quarterback. Washington’s young bookend rushers, Chase Young and Montez Sweat, haven’t been shy about their desire to put up huge numbers in their second season together. And Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert may have to throw more often if starting running back Austin Ekeler is out or limited by a hamstring strain. Meanwhile, Chargers outside linebacker Joey Bosa has 47.5 career sacks in five pro seasons and hopes to add to that total when he lines up against Washington rookie right tackle Sam Cosmi.
2. RUSTY OR RESTED?
Coaches and teammates glowed when they spoke about veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick’s arrival and his absorption of offensive coordinator Scott Turner’s scheme. But in limited action in two preseason games, Washington’s first-team offense didn’t reach the end zone. Was that sufficient preparation for actual game situations? The task will get even more difficult now that receiver Curtis Samuel, Washington’s most expensive free-agent pickup of the offseason, is out for the first three games of the season due to a nagging groin injury that has kept him from practicing or playing in the preseason.
3. NOW OR NEVER?
With an expanded 17-game schedule, this will be the longest NFL season on record. But Washington’s fate may well be sealed before Friday. Ron Rivera’s team opens with two home games against opponents (the Chargers on Sunday and the New York Giants Thursday) who finished under .500 last season. Then comes a gauntlet that features five defending division winners and reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay. A slow start could put Washington in an inescapable hole, even in a weak division and a long season.