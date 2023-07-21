Pitcher Brad Lord and infielder Murphy Stehly on Friday became the latest Fredericksburg Nationals to earn promotions to High-A Wilmington (Del.).

Lord was 3–1 with a 4.38 ERA and one save in 18 appearances (eight starts) for the FredNats in 2023. He was Washington’s 18th-round draft pick in 2021 out of the University of South Florida.

Stehly batted .394 in 71 at-bats in Fredericksburg before going on a rehab assignment to the Nationals’ Florida rookie league team on July 5.

Augusta 5, FredNats 3: On Thursday night, the Greenjackets scored three times on a throwing error by Fredericksburg shortstop Cortland Lawson in a rain-shortened five-inning Carolina League victory.

Johnathon Thomas had an RBI single for the FredNats, who scored twice on Augusta balks. The series continues through Sunday.