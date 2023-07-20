Former Colonial Forge baseball standout Zyhir Hope has signed with the Chicago Cubs, according to the team’s website.

Hope, The Free Lance–Star’s 2023 All-Area player of the year, reportedly received a $400,000 signing bonus. That’s well above the $150,000 allowed for any player drafted after the 10th round without counting against a team’s draft signing allowance.

That means that Hope, drafted in the 11th round earlier this month, will count $250,000 against the Cubs’ bonus pool of $8,962,000. They have signed nine of their top 10 picks, with only second-rounder, Arkansas pitcher Jaxon Wiggins, still unsigned.

Hope was named Commonwealth District player of the year and was a first-team Class 6 all-state selection after batting .530 as a senior with nine home runs, 38 RBIs and 29 stolen bases. He turned down a scholarship to play at the University of North Carolina to sign with the Cubs.