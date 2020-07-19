Four drivers picked up their first Dominion Raceway wins of the year in the 100-degree heat Saturday night.
Mike Rudy rallied to claim a 48-lap Modified Division race in honor of Shawn Balluzo, who died the previous weekend at Langley Speedway and drove the No. 48 car, with Kayla Surles second. Jimmy Humblet, who started on the pole for both races, survived two restarts to win the nightcap, followed by Rudy and Surles.
“We were running well in the first race. We had an electrical issue. Our battery cut off grounded out and cut all the power to the car. Not sure why,” Humblet said. “... Second race we came over here and fixed the car and got everything back right, so we had a decent finish for the night.”
Zach Lightfoot became the first driver to win multiple Late Model races this season, taking the lead from Nick Leitz with 22 laps remaining and never looking back in the opener. After a tire issue ended his chances of winning the opener, Davey Callihan took advantage of a late restart and held off Lightfoot and Leitz to win his the nightcap for his first feature of the year.
“It was one of those moments where I had to make a last moment decision, but when you are going for the win with a couple laps to go, I saw an opportunity, I saw the door open and I took it,” Callihan said. “Luckily, Zack backed out and made it work and I appreciate that on his part.”
Johnny Shonk won the first mini-cup race with Dean Johnson second, but the two switched places in the second 25-lap event. The UCAR division ran a 25-lap feature that saw Ethan Ayers drive away from Alex Ayers and Kyle Bunn for his first win of the year.
Dominion’s next scheduled night of racing is Aug. 1. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the green flag drops at 7.
