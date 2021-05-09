Sellers wins twice at Dominion Raceway

Shaking off his early-season struggles, Peyton Sellers swept the twin 60-lap Late Model feature races Saturday evening at Dominion Raceway in Thornburg.

The Danville resident started fourth in the 22-car first feature, but assumed the lead after 18 laps and did not relinquish it. Sergio Pena finished second and points leader Doug Barnes was third.

In the second feature, Sellers started eighth due to the mandatory eight-car invert, but meticulously picked his way through traffic and assumed the lead less than halfway through, pulling away after multiple cautions. Rounding out the top three were Mason Bailey and Davey Callihan.

“We struggled here a couple weeks ago,” Sellers said. “Tonight, everything just clicked off. We were very competitive in qualifying, didn’t get the invert, but we drove up and took the win in the first race, and to be able to get inverted back to eighth and come back to win tonight was amazing.”Dan Rogers earned his third straight win in the first of two Alcova Mortgage Dominion Stocks races, passing Gary Burke for the lead with four laps to go. Richard Powers was second, Carson Higgs third and Burke fourth.