Shakira Austin named to all-SEC team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.—Fredericksburg native Shakira Austin was named to the all-Southeastern Conference first team for the second straight season, while South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston was been player of the year and top defensive player.

Austin is averaging 15.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocked shots per game as a senior. She has led the Rebels to a 22–7 record (10–6 SEC) and the fourth seed in this week’s conference tournament.

Boston was named SEC defensive player of the year for the third straight season. The top-ranked Gamecocks’ star headlined the honors that were released Tuesday and voted on by the league’s coaches. Her coach, Dawn Staley, won her fifth SEC coach of the year honor.

Arkansas’s Samara Spencer was named freshman of the year and Mississippi’s Angel Baker was picked as sixth woman of the year. Georgia’s Mikayla Coombs was named the top scholar-athlete.

The first-team All-SEC list included Boston and South Carolina teammate Destanni Henderson. The rest of the first-teamers: Florida’s Kiara Smith, Georgia’s Jenna Staiti, Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard, LSU’s Khayla Pointer and Tennessee’s Jordan Horston.