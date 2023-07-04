As Cameron Sidebotham crested the hill on Charlotte Street Tuesday morning, he stole a few nervous glances over his shoulder.

Around mile No. 4 of the Fallen Heroes 5-Miler, Sidebotham decided it was time to make his move, pulling away from the pack of 334 runners.

“I just tried to go for it,” said Sidebotham, a rising senior at Colonial Forge High School. “I thought I went too early. I was fading and looking back hoping I didn’t lose it.”

His concerns were ultimately for naught. Sidebotham crossed the finish line in 27:36, edging local residents Christopher Perch (27:58) and Stephen Harrison (28:06).

Arlington resident Sabrina Zator was the top female finisher, in 30:51, more than a minute and a half ahead of runner-up Brandie Huffman of Fredericksburg (33:33).

This year’s race was sponsored by Fredericksburg Fallen Heroes, described on the event’s website as “a local non-profit that provides support to veterans and first responders in need of assistance in our community.”

While the crowd was somewhat sparse at the 7:30 a.m. starting gun, those who did line Caroline and Charlotte streets were treated to a colorful assortment of patriotic garb. Steven Konopa, an eight-year Army veteran, said he derived his inspiration for a red, white and blue wardrobe from a Saturday Night Live skit that aired in October 2001.

“I was getting a lot of people saying I look like Will Ferrell,” said Konopa, referring to a skimpy USA crop top that surely allowed for ventilation during his run.

For Sidebotham, who runs both cross country and track at Colonial Forge, the July 4 fireworks started about 12 hours early.

“Probably my biggest race and the one I’m the most proud of,” he said. “It’s a super nice day, everyone’s out here on the fourth of July, great cause. I don’t win races that often, but I had a ton of fun.”