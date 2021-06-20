Silvestri tops Looney to win Cars Tour race at Dominion Speedway

When COVID closed South Boston Speedway last season, Daniel Silvestri took the opportunity to race full time in the late model division at Dominion Raceway. The 2019 Virginia Rookie of the Year earned his first late model win by beating his stablemate Peyton Sellers at his new home track.

On Saturday night, Silvestri returned to Dominion and held off another late model great, Mike Looney, to pick up his first Solid Rock Carriers Cars Tour victory.

Looney was fastest in qualifying with a lap of 15.03 seconds; Silvestri took the outside pole at 15.04. Once the green flag dropped though it was Silvestri that went to the lead and stayed there until a caution with 43 laps to go.

Looney pulled ahead shortly after the restart, but Silvestri made the pass and was never really tested for the last 35 laps of the feature. Rounding out the top three were Looney and Kaden Honeycutt. Season points leader Bobby McCarty finished seventh.

“It’s great to win in a late model in a regular series but the Cars Tour is the hardest thing I have ever had to do and this is amazing,” Silvestri said. “It is the toughest competition out there.”