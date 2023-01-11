Colonial Forge grad Robbins looks forward to NWSL draft

National Women’s Soccer League clubs looking to do their homework on Clara Robbins likely had to pull an all-nighter.

During her seven (yes, seven) years playing soccer in Tallahassee, the Colonial Forge High School graduate was a contributing member of two national championship teams (2018 and 2021) while setting a Florida State program record with 110 appearances. She was named ACC tournament MVP in 2020 and 2021.

“I literally spent a quarter of my life there,” said Robbins, a midfielder who expects her name to be called during Thursday’s NWSL draft. The four-round draft starts a 6 p.m., with the first hour televised on CBS Sports Network.

A mock draft published Tuesday on CBSsports.com projects Robbins going fourth overall, to Racing Louisville FC. That report referred to Robbins as the most “NWSL ready” midfielder available in the draft.

“It’s a lot of unknowns, but it’s good unknowns,” Robbins said. “I’ve had a few conversations here and there (with teams). I have no idea where I’m going to fall or where I could be picked.”

A Stafford native, Robbins first donned shin pans “just to get out and do something,” she said. As a teenager, she played for Fredericksburg FC’s elite Gold travel program.

Wherever Robbins lands, her reputation for preparation will precede her.

“She treats everything as if she was professional,” said FSU assistant coach Aaron Bruner. “She studies, she trains — all at a high level. But I think her game intelligence, her awareness and insight is the highest I’ve seen in a player.”

Robbins’ uncommon awareness allowed her to seamlessly fill various positions in FSU’s midfield. She finished her FSU career with 59 points, coming off 17 goals and 25 assists.

That’s not to say Robbins’ collegiate tenure didn’t feature its share of challenges. She played in just three games as a redshirt sophomore in 2018 before suffering a season-ending injury. Later, she took advantage of an extra year of eligibility offered in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There were times when I wondered if professional soccer was what I really wanted to do,” she said. “After I got through those low points, I started to realize that I enjoy playing soccer and enjoy playing it at a high level. It just felt right for me to take the next step.”

After an epic (in length and scope alike) college career, Robbins is ready for a giant leap to the pros.

“She’s won almost everything you can win,” Bruner said. “I can only see her doing that at the next level.”