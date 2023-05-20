D.C. United has loaned Stafford County native Jackson Hopkins to Loudoun United FC, its United Soccer League affiliate.

United announced the move Saturday before its game against the L.A. Galaxy. The team has the option to recall Hopkins at any time this season.

The move should give Hopkins, 19, a chance at more playing time. He’s seen action in just five of D.C. United’s 12 games, making one start, and playing 106 minutes without a goal or an assist.

He’s played 29 matches for United in the past two years, registering one assist.