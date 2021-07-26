 Skip to main content
Stafford 16-18 All-Stars have Historic Win in Southeast Babe Ruth League Championship
Stafford Baseball League, 16-18 year-old Warriors

The Stafford Baseball League, 16-18 year-old Warriors, went undefeated in the Babe Ruth League Southeast Regional Championship July 14-17 in Stafford.

The Stafford Baseball League 16–18-year-old Warriors are in Mobile, Ala. this week for the 2021 Babe Ruth League World Series after winning state and regional titles.

The Warriors went 4–0 in the Southeast Regional Championship July 14–17 in Stafford County, defeating Manassas 15–5 in the championship game. A week earlier, they went undefeated in the Virginia Babe Ruth League Championship. This is the first team in SBL’s 30-year history to win both the state and regional titles.

National pool play begins Saturday July 31 and runs through Aug. 4 in Hank Aaron Stadium. The top three teams from the American and National divisions will advnace to a single-elimination tournament through Aug. 7. A GoFundMe account (gofund.me/7e01cb75) has been established to assist in its fundraising efforts. Donations can also be made directly to Stafford Baseball League in support of the 16–18 Stafford Warriors. Stafford Baseball League Inc. is a registered, 501c3, non-profit corporation.

Back row (L–R): Manager Mike Bouchard, assistant coach Andrew Bouchard, Sam Wheeler, Jordan Ramsey, Dillon Young, Zach Horn, Keats Foreman, Alex Bouchard, Jacob Blais, Graham Jones, assistant coach Jonny Foreman, assistant coach Austin Bouchard.

Front row (L–R): Jordan Brown, Chris Cline, Nathan Stoffell, Bode Lindauer, Gabe Foreman, Connor Floyd, Eli Emerson, Rylan Proffitt, Hunter Eutsler.

