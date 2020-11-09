Stafford County's Bobby Thompson seeks World's Strongest Man title

Bobby Thompson wasn’t the first to ask Zane Angle to help him train in quest of becoming the world’s strongest man.
Angle, himself a former professional strongman, met Thompson at Gold’s Gym in Fredericksburg in 2015 and immediately began sizing up the Mountain View High School graduate--all 280 pounds of him. Angle liked what he saw, but laid out some heavy requirements.
“I told him a few things,” Angle said. “First, you’re going to hurt all the time. Second, you’re going to have to gain 80 or 85 pounds. I said, ‘You’re 6-1, with a wide back. You can easily carry 360. He looked at me like I was crazy.
“… And I told him, ‘You’re probably not going to be able to keep a woman around.’ “
Eager to test himself, Thompson readily agreed to Angle’s terms. Now, a month shy of his 28th birthday, he’s headed to Bradenton, Fla. this week to make his debut in the World’s Strongest Man championships, where he’ll lift, tote and toss objects that seemingly require superhuman muscle.
Thompson turned pro last year after winning the 2019 world amateur title. He received a wild-card bid just a month ago to be one of 25 competitors in Bradenton.
“I want to do the best I can with what I have,” Thompson said. “I would like to make the final. A lot of guys have had a year to prepare for this; I came in with a month’s notice. I’m an underdog, but at the end of the day, an underdog still has teeth and can bite.”
The World’s Strongest Man website lists 16 events. Some test brute strength, like the Giant Dumbbell Press, Overhead Log Lift, Husafel Stone and the Pillars of Hercules, in which competitors try to hold up columns weighing 160 kilograms (nearly 400 pounds) for as long as possible.
After dead-lifting 926 pounds at the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio in March, Thompson figures to be a strong contender in those disciplines.
“His best events are the deadlift or anything with static movement,” Angle said. “On the overhead press, he’s great. His leg drive is something he can improve. If he learns to get more pop from his leg drive, he can get the world record.”
That mark is 1,104 pounds, set by Iceland’s Hafthor Bjornssson in 2016.
Other events integrate movement, such as the Fridge Carry, Farmer’s Walk (carrying heavy weights as far as possible in a set time) and the Loading Race, in which competitors stack weights into a pickup truck bed. That’s where Thompson aims to improve.
“He’s not that bad, but he can get faster times,” Angle said.
A self-described “military brat,” Thompson moved often with his family before settling into Stafford County in elementary school. He played team sports as a youngster, but suffered chronic foot injuries that required bone fusions and screws to be inserted in each foot.
He turned to power lifting, and he won his first amateur strongman competition in Richmond.
That’s when Angle agreed to train him. First, though, Thompson had to prove himself, including one workout in which Angle asked him to squat 400 pounds 100 times in one hour.
“I put him through some crazy stuff,” Angle said. “I put him through the ringer. I tested him in any way possible. I did everything I could to ensure nothing can break him. Now I’m there to tell him when to stop [training].”
One of those times came a couple of months ago, when Thompson deadlifted nearly 900 pounds three times in practice. According to Angle, the world record is six repetitions, and Thompson seemed ready to surpass that. But Angle advised him to save his best for competition.
“I’ve seen a lot of things. It takes a lot to impress me,” Angle said. “That impressed me.”
The coronavirus pandemic forced postponement of this year’s World’s Strongest Man competition from its original date in April. That actually played into Thompson’s favor, allowing him to recover from a torn biceps muscle.
Unable to use public gyms to train, he had to improvise.
“Luckily, I have enough of my own equipment, and I found a friend with a gym in his basement. I basically held his gym and his garage hostage,” he said, adding that he has to loading 3,000 pounds of equipment into a Ford Escort to do so.
“That should be an event in itself,” he said with a laugh.
Thompson, who works as a logistical consultant for the U.S. Department of State in Lorton, said he trains for at least three hours a day, five times a week. To maintain his weight and strength, he said he consumes at least 5,000 calories per day, raising that to 7,000-8,000 before major competitions. That includes 6-8 cups and 3-5 pounds of beef daily, plus and a staggering 70 to 80 eggs a week.
He’s also analytical, watching tapes of past performances and scrutinizing details as which shoes to wear.
“That kind of minute detail could cut one-10th of a second off in a tractor pull and make a difference in your placing,” Thompson said.
Three days of competition beginning Wednesday in Bradenton will trim the 25-man field down to 10 finalists, who will compete Saturday and Sunday for the title. Defending champion Martin Licis of the U.S. will not compete, but fellow American Brian Shaw is seeking his fifth career title. Highlights of the competition will be televised on CBS in December.
Said Angle: “I honestly think, with all the people there this year, if all the stars align, he has a chance to get a podium spot. He could get third or second.”
Hoisting such mind-bending weights takes a toll on a body, and strongman careers rarely last more than a decade. Angle, who’s 38, said his own career ended when he suffered a heart attack during a competition.
‘We’ve all got a few screws loose,” Thompson said. “We’re all chasing something; we just don’t know what it is yet.”
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443
