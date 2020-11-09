Stafford County's Bobby Thompson seeks World's Strongest Man title

Bobby Thompson wasn’t the first to ask Zane Angle to help him train in quest of becoming the world’s strongest man.

Angle, himself a former professional strongman, met Thompson at Gold’s Gym in Fredericksburg in 2015 and immediately began sizing up the Mountain View High School graduate--all 280 pounds of him. Angle liked what he saw, but laid out some heavy requirements.

“I told him a few things,” Angle said. “First, you’re going to hurt all the time. Second, you’re going to have to gain 80 or 85 pounds. I said, ‘You’re 6-1, with a wide back. You can easily carry 360. He looked at me like I was crazy.

“… And I told him, ‘You’re probably not going to be able to keep a woman around.’ “

Eager to test himself, Thompson readily agreed to Angle’s terms. Now, a month shy of his 28th birthday, he’s headed to Bradenton, Fla. this week to make his debut in the World’s Strongest Man championships, where he’ll lift, tote and toss objects that seemingly require superhuman muscle.

Thompson turned pro last year after winning the 2019 world amateur title. He received a wild-card bid just a month ago to be one of 25 competitors in Bradenton.