Stafford grad Josh Ball drafted by Dallas Cowboys in fourth round

Josh Ball believes he can play offensive tackle on either side of the line in the NFL. In Dallas, he may get a chance at both positions.
The Cowboys chose Ball, a Stafford High School graduate, on Saturday in the fourth round of the NFL draft with the 138th overall pick. He’s joining a team that has serious question marks on the offensive line.
“I’m a versatile offensive lineman,” Ball said on a teleconference with reporters. “I think I can play both sides: right tackle left tackle. If they want me to play guard, I think I can play that, too. Wherever I can contribute and help the team, that’s where I think they’ll put me.”
Offensive tackle was an area of need for the Cowboys entering the draft. Seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith’s 2020 season ended after two games when he underwent neck surgery, and projected starting right tackle La’el Collins missed the entire season following hip surgery.
Dallas employed youngsters Terance Steele and Brandon Knight as its starting tackles for most of the season and allowed 44 sacks, more than all but six NFL teams, en route to a 6-10 record.
Ball, who stands 6-foot-7 1/2 and weighs 308 pounds, was Dallas’ first draft pick of 2021 after the Cowboys took six defensive players.
He started at left tackle as a senior at Marshall, earning first-team all-Conference USA honors. But he also practiced on the right side and occasionally played there as a junior in 2019.
“I’m very fluid on the left side, with my footwork and my pass protection,” Ball said. “I feel really comfortable on the left side, but I think the right side, I can play as well.”
Ball began his college career at Florida State but left school in 2018 after being found responsible for dating violence. He was not charged, but took a detour to Butler (Kan.) Community College before landing at Marshall.
“That’s something that’s in the past,” Ball said Saturday. “Teams obviously asked about it, but I have taken the time to grow as a man and as a human being. ... I’ve learned from my mistakes, and I’m looking forward to getting down to Dallas and getting to work.”
Ball becomes the third Stafford High School graduate to be drafted in the past decade, joining receiver Torrey Smith (second round to the Baltimore Ravens in 2011) and cornerback Dexter McDougle (third round to the New York Jets in in 2014).
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443