Stafford grad Josh Ball drafted by Dallas Cowboys in fourth round

Josh Ball believes he can play offensive tackle on either side of the line in the NFL. In Dallas, he may get a chance at both positions.

The Cowboys chose Ball, a Stafford High School graduate, on Saturday in the fourth round of the NFL draft with the 138th overall pick. He’s joining a team that has serious question marks on the offensive line.

“I’m a versatile offensive lineman,” Ball said on a teleconference with reporters. “I think I can play both sides: right tackle left tackle. If they want me to play guard, I think I can play that, too. Wherever I can contribute and help the team, that’s where I think they’ll put me.”

Offensive tackle was an area of need for the Cowboys entering the draft. Seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith’s 2020 season ended after two games when he underwent neck surgery, and projected starting right tackle La’el Collins missed the entire season following hip surgery.

Dallas employed youngsters Terance Steele and Brandon Knight as its starting tackles for most of the season and allowed 44 sacks, more than all but six NFL teams, en route to a 6-10 record.

Ball, who stands 6-foot-7 1/2 and weighs 308 pounds, was Dallas’ first draft pick of 2021 after the Cowboys took six defensive players.