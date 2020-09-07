STEVE DeSHAZO: Alex Smith's comeback speaks volumes about him--and his team

You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who’s rooting against Alex Smith—or who isn’t in awe of his determination and resiliency. Being critical of Smith would be akin to booing Santa Claus (right, Philadelphia Eagles fans?) or opposing puppies and bunnies.
Smith’s mere presence on The Washington Football Team’s active roster, less than two years after doctors seriously considered amputating his right leg thanks to a gruesome injury, is nothing short of remarkable. It speaks volumes about his remarkable work ethic and the capabilities of modern medicine.
That’s the good part. The flip side is that Smith’s roster spot also reflects on the sorry status of his employer.
If new coach Ron Rivera didn’t have such a daunting rebuilding job ahead of him (on and off the field), Smith would be on the Injured Reserve or Physically Unable to Perform list—or even on the expanded practice squad, which includes veterans for the first time due to the pandemic. He wouldn’t be in uniform for Sunday’s season opener against those Eagles. (And it’s a shame that no fans will be allowed in FedEx Field, because he would deserve a standing ovation during player introductions.)
Smith’s spot on the roster suggests that Rivera isn’t completely sold on either second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins or his backup, Kyle Allen.
Rivera has publicly praised Haskins, whose most notable moment during his rookie season in 2019 was taking a selfie with fans instead of taking the field for a final-play kneeldown in a win over the Detroit Lions.
Haskins was inconsistent and at times immature last fall. By all accounts, he got serious in the offseason and has gotten in better shape while also learning new offensive coordinator Scott Turner’s playbook. Everyone, starting with Rivera, expects to see a more dedicated and efficient quarterback on Sunday.
But if Rivera inherently trusted Haskins (or Allen, who started 11 games for Rivera in Carolina last fall before the coach was fired), he’d have parked Smith on IR and used his precious roster spot on another cornerback or receiver. Allen was thought to be an insurance policy, but he’s gotten almost no work with the first-team offense in training camp.
Yes, Smith carries a $21.4 million cap hit in 2020, whether or not he plays a down. That’s by far the team’s highest figure, according to Spotrac, which keeps track of such numbers across all professional sports. So Washington has a lot invested in their veteran. And the coronavirus pandemic means that no team can have enough depth at any position, especially the most important one in team sports.
But as much as Rivera cares about winning, he’s also sure to be protective of Smith. That’s why he hasn’t allowed Smith to take part in any 11-on-11 full-contact drills through training camp. No one—not even Smith himself—knows how his surgically repaired leg will hold up if he gets hit by a charging 300-pound pass rusher.
“Yeah. I’ve thought about that more than I could probably say,” Smith told reporters last month. “Certainly that’s been in the back of my head this entire process, and that’s something I think through other things that I’ve continued to progress through, it is a progression. It’s not just black and white. I’ve got to go out there and get hit. I’ve got to go down and do it and know that obviously my leg is strong enough to take it.”
Already, Smith has proven his courage and spirit beyond anyone’s expectations. He’s had a run of bad luck in all three of his professional stops (San Francisco, Kansas City and Washington), and if anyone deserves a chance at redemption, he does. If he can fend off a bacterial infection that threatened to cost him his leg, he won’t be unreasonably afraid of the Eagles’ Fletcher Cox.
But if Smith gets forced into action this fall, it will mean that Haskins is either injured or struggling, and that Allen isn’t the answer, either. And it will mean that the Washington Football Team, by any name, still has a long way to go.
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!