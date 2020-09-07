STEVE DeSHAZO: Alex Smith's comeback speaks volumes about him--and his team

Rivera has publicly praised Haskins, whose most notable moment during his rookie season in 2019 was taking a selfie with fans instead of taking the field for a final-play kneeldown in a win over the Detroit Lions.

Haskins was inconsistent and at times immature last fall. By all accounts, he got serious in the offseason and has gotten in better shape while also learning new offensive coordinator Scott Turner’s playbook. Everyone, starting with Rivera, expects to see a more dedicated and efficient quarterback on Sunday.

But if Rivera inherently trusted Haskins (or Allen, who started 11 games for Rivera in Carolina last fall before the coach was fired), he’d have parked Smith on IR and used his precious roster spot on another cornerback or receiver. Allen was thought to be an insurance policy, but he’s gotten almost no work with the first-team offense in training camp.

Yes, Smith carries a $21.4 million cap hit in 2020, whether or not he plays a down. That’s by far the team’s highest figure, according to Spotrac, which keeps track of such numbers across all professional sports. So Washington has a lot invested in their veteran. And the coronavirus pandemic means that no team can have enough depth at any position, especially the most important one in team sports.