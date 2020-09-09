STEVE DeSHAZO: At William & Mary, O'Hara is swimming against a financial tide

Besides losing his team, O’Hara found fault in several aspects of the decision. He said the squad had been assured as recently as last year that it wasn’t in danger.

Then there was the announcement itself, on a hastily called brief Zoom conference.

“[Huge] was reading off the teleprompter, with no emotion,” O’Hara said. “She didn’t let anyone ask any questions. ... She probably said three or four words, and I just froze. Before the meeting was over, I looked at my phone, and I had notifications from countless people. I was thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, what just happened?’ I was in disbelief.”

Finally, the cuts come on the heels of the rollout of a $57 million campaign to fund needed upgrades to Kaplan Arena, the school’s 49-year-old basketball arena, and the construction of a performance arena to serve all the Tribe’s teams. It looks as if swimmers won’t get to utilize it, though. And in contrast to the swim team’s record of success, the Tribe has never participated in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

Basketball and football are most school’s top revenue producers, but O’Hara wonders if the decision may not backfire at a school that prides itself on academics.