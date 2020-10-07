STEVE DeSHAZO: By benching Haskins, Washington keeps going through demotion

Those factors all conspired against Haskins. But the coaching staff kept seeing repeated, avoidable mistakes that likely drove them crazy.

The final straw was likely Sunday’s 31-17 loss to Baltimore, when Rivera eschewed a fourth-quarter field goal on fourth and goal from the Ravens’ 13. Quarterbacking 101 dictates you throw the ball into the end zone. Facing moderate pressure, Haskins dumped the ball off to Isaiah Wright at the 8, giving him no chance to score.

Although he kept his composure after the game, Rivera had to be livid. The fact that he chose Allen, who lost eight straight starts, threw 16 interceptions and fumbled 13 times in 2019 for the Carolina team that eventually fired Rivera, speaks volumes about the new staff’s opinion of Haskins. Even more telling is the fact that Smith, who hasn’t played since his gruesome broken leg nearly two years ago, is now the primary backup.

Is this the end for Haskins in D.C.? Not necessarily, but it doesn’t look good--not given Rivera’s power and tenure (assuming his good health). It also means that Washington may be in the market to draft yet another quarterback in 2021, which could come at the expense of filling the team’s many other needs (offensive line, receiver, tight end and cornerbacks).

Haskins may well get another shot before the year’s over. But it seems clear that like so many before him, he’s not the franchise quarterback Snyder thought he was. And that leaves a woebegone franchise in even more disrepair.

