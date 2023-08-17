We all need a good laugh now and then. Today, we get one from an unlikely source: Chess.

Here’s the opening paragraph of an Associated Press story published Thursday: “The world’s top chess federation has ruled that transgender women cannot compete in its official events for females until an assessment of gender change is made by its officials.”

Okay, maybe it’s not so funny if you are among the presumably small number of transgender women who play chess at the highest level. (Are they “pawns” in a sinister plan?) And perhaps it’s a sad statement on the culture wars that often distract us from far more important issues.

But it raises so many questions, not the least being: Why does chess even need categories for genders?

We can and should have reasonable discussions about what is fair in sports that involve strength, speed and stamina.

Swimmer Lia Thomas became the face of a controversy after transitioning and winning the 2022 NCAA 500-yard women’s freestyle title at the University of Pennsylvania. Two-time Olympic 800-meter champion Caster Semanya of South African seemingly has spent more time in court than on the track because she has X and Y chromosomes, and he future remains in doubt.

And according to Movement Advance Project, 22 states have imposed bans on transgender girls competing in high school sports. (Virginia is not one of them.)

I don’t claim to have any answers about what is fair to either transgender women or the athletes who compete against them. The governing bodies of several prominent sports don’t seem to know, either. That should be a matter for science to debate before politicians weigh in.

It’s clear than on average, males have greater innate strength, speed and size than females. That’s why sports like track, swimming, cycling, boxing and wrestling sponsor separate competitions for the genders.

Only recently has that become complicated. The International Cycling Federation last month ruled that female transgender athletes who transitioned after male puberty will no longer be able to compete in women’s races, and that doesn’t seem unreasonable — for now, at least.

Unless I’m missing something, though, there doesn’t seem to be any clear advantage for either sex in chess. But that’s not what the International Chess Federation (abbreviated as FIDE) thinks.

“Change of gender is a change that has a significant impact on a player’s status and future eligibility to tournaments, therefore it can only be made if there is a relevant proof of the change provided,” FIDE said in a statement Thursday.

In fact, you could argue that excessive testosterone could make a chess player overly aggressive and perhaps prone to making a hasty, unwise move with a queen or bishop.

To be fair, FIDE does sponsor open categories that allow anyone to compete. It also holds age-group competitions, which seems fair; experience is more of an advantage in chess than big biceps.

But FIDE also crowns men’s and women’s champions, which seems unnecessary.

If you stipulate that chess is a sport, it seems like one where gender — whether assigned at birth or changed through choice — wouldn't give a player any advantage at all. The only performance-enhancing substance I can imagine is caffeine to prevent players from nodding off.

But wait. Maybe this is part of a shrewd marketing ploy by Big Chess.

Think about it. The game gets scant publicity and is often denigrated as a pastime for nerds with thick glasses or senior citizens in parks. Aside from Bobby Fischer and Garry Kasparov, can you even name a Grand Master?

Suddenly, chess gets international headlines (and columns written about it). There’s no such thing as bad press, so the saying goes.

The timing is perfect, just as FIDE is hosting World Cup event in Azerbaijan that includes top players like No. 1-ranked Grand Master Magnus Carlsen of Norway. (Bet you’d never heard that name before.)

So bravo, chess. You’ve found a way to break into the international headlines, even if it is through a silly ruling.

Checkmate.