High fives or fist bumps would be in order—except that it’s impossible to celebrate that way while socially distancing.
So let’s raise a glass of water or lemonade (or something stronger, if you prefer) to Daniel Snyder’s only slightly better-late-than-never decision to rename his NFL franchise.
We all know that a name change for an increasingly irrelevant sports team won’t rid the world of racism, just as Abe Pollin didn’t stop homicides in Washington by rebranding the Bullets as the Wizards in 1997.
And it’s been painfully clear that Snyder never would have capitulated if not from financial pressure from his advertisers and minority owners—or D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser’s insistence that the team wouldn’t build a new stadium in the district under its now-retired nickname.
Give Ron Rivera a huge amount of credit as well. He may not win many games in his first season as coach (if there is a season to be played), but he has helped drag the last NFL franchise to integrate into the 21st century.
When he introduced Rivera on Jan. 2, Snyder announced his vision of a “coach-centered” franchise, and Rivera has taken that to heart. He cleared out unproductive veterans like Josh Norman and remodeled the team’s middling scouting and personnel departments. And if you believe the reports, he leaned heavily on Snyder to make the name change immediately, if only so he wouldn’t have to face questions about the issue during training camp.
All of that is prologue. The Washington Warriors, or Redtails, or Red Wolves, or whatever they become, now can be judged on how they perform on the field rather than their offensive nickname.
A new mascot won’t help Dwayne Haskins throw for 4,000 yards and 30 touchdowns if he gets sacked six times a game behind an offensive line that may feature a rookie left tackle. On Monday, ESPN.com rated the receivers, running backs and tight ends from each NFL team. Unsurprisingly, Washington’s ranked dead last, even with 2019 rookie standout Terry McLaurin.
A different logo won’t help top draft pick Chase Young get to the quarterback more easily, or improve the NFL’s 31st-ranked run defense in 2019.
Those are Rivera’s next challenges: improving the performance of a team that hasn’t won a playoff game in 2005 and has endured a longer Super Bowl drought (28 years) than all but six NFL teams.
It’s been said that winning is the ultimate deodorant, covering up a multitude of problems. That’s a false narrative, but Washington’s team has been so bad for so long that the nickname has gotten lumped into the litany of Snyder’s dysfunctional decisions in the two decades since he bought the team.
Now, it’s the turn of the Cleveland Indians, Atlanta Braves, Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Blackhawks and even the Texas Rangers to defend their nicknames. Assuming he doesn’t choose another offensive moniker, Snyder is off the hook in that regard.
We can finally focus on holding him accountable for those he hires, his negotiation for the new stadium he so desperately covets–one that may now host a Super Bowl—and the way he treats his team’s dwindling and long-suffering fan base.
It’s unlikely that those fans will now return in droves, especially with so much uncertainty due to the coronavirus. If there is a 2020 NFL season, a “capacity” crowd at FedEx Field might turn out to be 20,000 (not that much smaller than a few actual turnouts in 2019).
But Monday’s overdue announcement may win back some younger-generation fans who have only heard rumors of the days when Joe Gibbs coached a perennial contender. A new, enlightened logo could pique some Millenials’ interest, but it will take a winning team and an entertaining game experience—neither of which has been the rule under Snyder—to keep their often-short attention spans.
Snyder has checked off one of his many to-do boxes. It’s a start. He’s learned a painful business lesson, and we don’t have to waste our breath decrying his stubbornness in a battle that only he appeared not to realize he was losing.
Now, let’s see if he can figure out how to win a few more battles on the field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Everything’s racist now if the left wing lunatics don’t agree with it... we get it... don’t need an article written by a radical lunatic every time they don’t agree with something to let us know...
When did anyone ever judge them by an offensive nickname?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.