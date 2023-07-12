Education and growth are supposed to be the primary goals in college, although that when it comes to intercollegiate athletics, those noble ideas often take a back seat to winning.

Still, we assume that it’s the students who should be learning. Too often, their coaches need lessons of their own.

This week alone, when the NCAA should be on summer break, came two stories of successful coaches and the issues that attached the word “former” to their titles.

On Monday, Northwestern University fired Pat Fitzgerald, who starred at linebacker for the Wildcats before becoming the winningest football coach in school history. The reason? A hazing controversy whose sordid details were exposed largely by the student newspaper.

That same day, Bob Huggins announced he wants his job back as West Virginia basketball coach, despite a recent drunk driving arrest that followed his use of an anti-gay slur on a radio interview.

Huggins accused WVU of issuing a false resignation statement attributed to him and said he plans to resume his duties after completing a rehab stint. School officials promoted Josh Eilert to interim head coach and have said they have no plans to reinstate Huggins.

With all of that going on from so-called leaders, how can we expect their charges to learn anything — other than perhaps how to game the system?

Firing Fitzgerald, who became an institution in Evanston, couldn’t have been easy for Northwestern. The school initially suspended him for two weeks, apparently hoping that would be sufficient, before The Daily Northwestern published further allegations.

A school investigation found no evidence that Fitzgerald or his staff directly knew of any hazing but had opportunities to discover and report the behavior. Fitzgerald’s attorney told ESPN that his client was fired for cause, and he will try to recoup some or all of the $40 million left on Fitzgerald’s contract.

Hazing certainly isn’t unique to Northwestern — or even to men’s sports. And coaches of power conference programs are essentially CEOs with plenty on their plate besides X’s and O’s. (Name, Likeness and Image, legalized gambling and the transfer portal are a few of the latest responsibilities).

Still, while it’s impossible for any leader to know everything that goes on under his or her watch, keeping an eye on the behavior of your charges is among the main tasks — especially during the formative years of college, when young men and women are often away from home for the first time and need direction and protection.

It’s interesting that Northwestern didn’t dismiss any of Fitzgerald’s assistants. Whether that’s because they were unaware of the alleged hazing or it’s too close to the start of the 2023 season to start a staff from scratch is not completely apparent.

Still, if Fitzgerald is guilty of anything, it’s being too permissive of his players. The same can’t be said of Huggins, who earned a Bob Knight-like reputation as a taskmaster but failed to curb his own demons.

Taken alone, Huggins’ casual defamation or his DUI arrest (with a reported blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit) might be enough for WVU to part ways with him. Together, they made it an easy call for the Mountaineers.

Huggins, 69, also pleaded no contest and was convicted of a drunken-driving charge in 2004 while coaching at Cincinnati. He doesn’t coach baseball, but that seems like three strikes.

His contract was set to expire after the upcoming season anyway, and does he really want to subject himself (and WVU) to scrutiny and hostility all season?

Among the important lessons we learn in college are accountability and consequences. The cases of Fitzgerald and Huggins might qualify for a good senior thesis.

Steve DeShazo: 540/374-5443