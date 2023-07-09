We’re always looking for the next big thing in sports, and there are plenty of candidates.

Victor Wembanyama, the 7-foot-3½ French teen, has the world’s attention as he joins the NBA, and Tuesday night’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game will feature a plethora of rising young stars, including Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman and Austin Hays.

At 20, Spain’s Carlo Alcaraz sits atop the world tennis rankings, and at the same age, Rose Zhang is being touted as the future Tiger Woods of the LPGA Tour. They’re all worth watching, hopefully for the next decade or more.

But let’s not anoint them quite yet. For all his skills and potential, Wembanyama struggled both before his Summer League debut (in a bizarre encounter with Britney Spears) and during it (a 2-for-13 shooting performance).

That could well be a blip in his ascendance to worldwide stardom. Still, before we move on to the next generation of stars, let’s appreciate some of the veterans who are still at or near the top of their games.

At 36, Novak Djokovic is still in contention to become the first man to sweep all four Grand Slam tennis titles in the same year since Rod Laver in 1969. He has outlasted his contemporaries, the retired Roger Federer and soon-to-retire Rafael Nadal, and is still dominating players barely half his age. He’s older than Serena Williams was (35) when she won the last of her 23 Grand Slams in 2017.

Wembanyama’s NBA debut is the most-anticipated since LeBron James’ two decades ago. Guess what? James is still at it. At 38, he became pro basketball’s all-time leading scorer this past season and helped the Lakers reach the Western Conference finals, averaging nearly a double–double in the playoffs. He plans to play with his son Bronny, who will be eligible in 2024–25, and would you bet against him?

Stephen Curry continues to amaze at age 35, averaging 29.4 points in the most recent regular season and 30.5 in the playoffs. And James Harden, known more for his scoring, led the league in assists (10.7) at 33.

Joining the flock of young stars in Seattle Tuesday night for baseball’s All-Star Game will be some very familiar names: the Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman (age 33) and Mookie Betts (30); the Angels’ Mike Trout (31) and the Phillies’ Craig Kimbrel (35).

The American League’s starting pitcher figures to be Tampa Bay’s Shane McClanahan (who’s 11–1 with a 2.53 ERA at age 31), Texas’ Nathan Eovaldi (10–3 at 33) or the Yankees’ Gerrit Cole (9–2 at 32). The NL starter might have been the Dodgers’ 35-year-old Clayton Kershaw (10–4 at age 35) if he hadn’t recently gone on the Injured List with shoulder inflammation.

Washington Capitals fans likely have been waiting to hear Alex Ovechkin’s name. Yes, he ranked among the NHL’s top 10 goal scorers last season with 42 at age 37, and he’s within 72 of Wayne Gretzky’s career record of 894. His longtime rival, Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby, also netted 33 goals at age 35 last season.

Tom Brady finally hung up his cleats for good (we believe) at age 45, but not before passing for 4,694 yards, third-most in the NFL. His successor is clearly Patrick Mahomes, but the Chiefs’ star likely wouldn’t have won his second Super Bowl without 33-year-old tight end Travis Kelce, who caught 12 regular-season touchdown passes and four more in the playoffs, when he led all receivers with 27 total receptions.

We’re seeing a generation of all-time greats retire, with Megan Rapinoe’s weekend announcement following those of Brady, Sue Bird, Federer, Williams and the de facto disappearance of Woods.

The beauty of sports is that there’s always someone coming up with the talent and ambition to replace them. But don’t write off the old crowd too quickly.

The San Antonio Spurs aren’t. On Sunday, they announced a five-year contract extension for 74-year-old Gregg Popovich, who’s already the NBA’s career leader in coaching wins. Pop has done well with previous No. 1 overall picks David Robinson and Tim Duncan, and he’ll likely add to his total with Wembanyama on his roster.

It just shows that in sports, as with politics, the old guard isn’t ready to go gently into that good night.