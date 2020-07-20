With the start of the abbreviated baseball season and the resumption of the NBA campaign just days away, it’s a good time to check on local professional athletes who have been sidelined by the coronavirus.
It looks like Courtland High School graduate Ryan McBroom will be Kansas City’s starting first baseman when the Royals open Friday at Cleveland.
Ryan O’Hearn, who held the job for much of the 2019 season, appeared to be the leader in the two-man battle before spring training was halted in March. But the Royals announced on July 7 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, and he has been in quarantine since then despite claiming to be asymptomatic.
McBroom, whom the Royals acquired from the New York Yankees organization just before the 2019 trade deadline, batted .293 with six RBIs in his first 23 major league games last summer. He was batting .314 with three homers and eight RBIs in 15 combined exhibition games (spring and summer) entering play Monday.
Colonial Forge grad Jarrett Parker is making a push for a spot on the New York Mets’ expanded roster or taxi squad. A non-roster invitee to spring training, he has hit two solo homers and was batting .214 in 18 exhibition games through Sunday.
Parker played parts of three seasons (2015–17) with the San Francisco Giants and had 12 at-bats last season with the L.A. Angels.
Andrew Knizner, whose mother is a King George County native, won’t be on the St. Louis Cardinals’ opening-day roster. He was sent to the minor leagues (and its 2020 limbo), with veteran Matt Wieters slated to be Jadier Molina’s backup at catcher.
Knizner batted .226 with two homers and seven RBIs in 18 games with the Cardinals in 2020.
Turning to basketball, Westmoreland County native Justin Anderson officially signed with the Brooklyn Nets over the weekend and joined the team in its Orlando, Fla. “bubble” to prepare for the resumption of the NBA season.
Anderson played 17 minutes and scored three points in three games on a 10-day contract with the Nets in January before the shutdown. He averaged 20.6 points and was named third-team all-G League while playing for Toronto and Brooklyn’s affiliates this season.
The Nets had several roster spots open after Wilson Chandler opted not to return for the team’s final eight games, plus potential playoff series, because of health concerns. Spencer Dinwiddie, DeAndre Jordan and Taurean Prince are all out with the coronavirus. So is veteran Michael Beasley, who was signed as a replacement player.
The Nets play the Orlando Magic on July 31 in their first game back.
And in football, Louisa grad Kerry Wynn remains unsigned on the eve of NFL training camps. He played in just two games as a defensive lineman for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019 before landing on injured reserve, reportedly with a concussion. He had played the previous five seasons with the New York Giants.
