WASHINGTON—In this oddest of seasons, no one can be completely sure when the Washington Nationals will play again.
Barring a schedule tweak, it won’t be before next Tuesday, when they’re slated to host the New York Mets. Their planned three-game weekend series at the coronavirus-besieged Miami Marlins has been postponed, and Monday is a designated day off.
Heck, by next Tuesday, the whole nice-while-it-lasted 60-game plan may be scrapped entirely, as the coronavirus spreads around the league and the nation, threatening to short-circuit baseball’s best-laid plans.
Regardless, a 24-hour span that ended around 7:30 p.m. Thursday should give the Nationals—and their socially distant fans—a bit of solace.
Silent for most of the first week and weakened by a variety of factors, Washington’s bats finally erupted in the 10th inning of Wednesday’s 4-0 victory over the itinerant Toronto Blue Jays. The offensive onslaught continued with 13 more hits in Thursday’s 6-4 triumph that gives the Nats something to savor during their break.
“The boys swung the bats well. It was good to see,” manager Dave Martinez said. “I believe in these guys. They’ll get it. They’ll start hitting. I really liked the at-bats today.”
None more than Stalin Castro’s 12-pitch, first-inning at-bat against Hyun-Jin Ryu. Castro fouled off seven pitches before singling to left, one of his career high-matching four hits on the day, He also scored twice.
After managing just two runs in the first 27 innings of their odd “home and home” series against Toronto, the Nationals exploded for 10 in the final 10 frames. Even better, Juan Soto likely will make his season debut next week. After slugging 34 home runs last season, the 21-year-old has been cleared by Major League Baseball (but not by the city of D.C.) after a positive covid-19 test.
Soto’s absence exacerbated an early-season offensive drought for the defending World Series champions, who lost Anthony Rendon’s productive bat to free agency and saw Ryan Zimmerman choose to sit out the season because of health concerns.
Those deficiencies showed in the Natonals’ wretched 1-4 start. They entered Thursday’s game ranked 19th in the 30-team (for now) major leagues with a .222 team average and a .671 OPS. The defending World Series champions were 21st in slugging percentage and 24th in runs scored. Their cleanup hitter was journeyman Asdrubal Cabrera, he of the .222 average.
But statistics weren’t necessary to appreciate just how much the Nationals had been struggling to score. In the bottom of the first inning Thursday, Martinez ordered his infielders to play in on the grass with Bo Bichette on third base and one out.
That’s not the strategy of a manager who expects his team to light up the scoreboard. And of course, the ploy backfired; Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drove home Bichette with a bloop single to shallow left field that Washington shortstop Trea Turner easily could have caught playing at normal depth.
It could have been disastrous, especially in an abbreviated season that could end at any moment. But the Nationals responded, and if they can get Soto and Stephen Strasburg (who has yet to pitch because of arm numbness) back after their mini-vacation, their outlook should be much better by next week.
“Obviously, we’d like to play again tomorrow,” said rookie Carter Kieboom, who had two hits and walked twice. “We’ve had success the past couple of days, and we’d all like to build on it and keep going. We’re headed in the right direction.”
Unless, of course, the season takes another turn for the worse.
