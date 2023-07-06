Anyone who’s undergone a home renovation knows that a good rule of thumb is to take your expected cost and time frame, then double them.

It’s now Year 4 of what the Washington Nationals initially dubbed a “reboot” but quickly became a full-scale teardown following their 2019 World Series title.

Only die-hard fans are intimately familiar with many of the names on the major league roster at the moment, and a relatively small percentage of those players figure to remain when the team becomes competitive again, with 2025 the earliest likely date.

How are the Nationals faring? The two most appropriate recent comparisons are the Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles, both of whom undertook similar raze-and-build projects.

Houston lost at least 106 games in three straight seasons (2011–13) and 92 games in 2014 while compiling high draft picks and developing homegrown talent. The Astros have endured only one losing record since (29–31 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season). They’ve won two World Series titles (a scandal-tainted one in 2017 and a legitimate one last year), while falling just short in seven games against the Nationals in 2019.

The Orioles also took their lumps (115 losses in 2018, 108 in 2019 and 110 in 2021), but won 83 games last season and boasted baseball’s third-best mark (50–35) entering play Thursday. More importantly, they keep promoting top prospects almost weekly, with infielder Jordan Westburg and Colton Cowser joining the big club in the past 10 days.

You can also point to the Nationals’ most recent opponent, the Cincinnati Reds, who suffered six straight losing seasons (2014–19) and dropped 100 games a year ago, but now lead with NL Central with a young lineup headlined by dazzling shortstop Elly De La Cruz.

Those results suggest six years is the minimum gestation period for a full-scale rebuild. As the Nationals approach the two-thirds mark, are they on pace?

Evidence suggests they’re slightly behind, but not dramatically so.

The best news is that they seem to have their catcher (Keibert Ruiz) and shortstop (C.J. Abrams) of the future already in the big leagues, learning from their mistakes and gaining experience as they give Washington the famed stability up the middle.

The young pitching staff is predictably inconsistent, although first-time All-Star Josiah Gray (6–7, 3.41 ERA at age 25) seems like a keeper and, with Ruiz’s potential, makes the 2021 trade that sent Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Dodgers look better by the year.

Fellow 20-somethings MacKenzie Gore (4–7, 4.48) and Jake Irvin (1–5, 4.70) are taking expected lumps and showing flashes of their future. Patrick Corbin’s biggest contributions may be eating innings and imparting wisdom. Certainly, it would help if Stephen Strasburg were healthy and available to do the same, but that ship has apparently sailed.

To become contenders again, the Nationals will need more of the starting pitchers they spent recent high draft picks on (the injury-plagued Cade Cavalli, Jake Bennett, Cole Henry and Jackson Rutledge, among others) to continue developing. Rutledge, who ended last season in Fredericksburg, recently earned a promotion to Triple-A.

Besides Ruiz and Abrams, the everyday lineup is likely to look much different in 2025.

Outfielder Lane Thomas arguably should have been Washington’s token All-Star and, with two more years of club control, would be a great veteran piece of a new-look lineup. But there’s a good chance he’ll be leaving at the trade deadline in an effort to add more building blocks.

Outfielders James Wood and Robert Hassell III are currently at Double-A Harrisburg, with 2022 top pick Elijah Green still enduring growing pains in Fredericksburg. Another outfield prospect is likely to arrive with the No. 2 overall pick in this weekend’s draft, with LSU’s Dylan Crews and Florida’s Wyatt Langford among the top prospects. Whoever gets that nod could report to Fredericksburg before the end of the season.

Local favorite Brady House seems like the third baseman of the future and recently earned a promotion to High-A. The rest of the infield is likely to come via free agency.

More good news is that if and when the team is sold, Washington will have plenty of cash to spend once Corbin’s contract comes off the books after 2024. (Strasburg’s albatross of a deal runs through 2026).

Any free agent worth his salt won’t have D.C. on his radar at the moment, given all the uncertainty and losing. But two years from now, if things have settled and another high draft pick arrives in 2024, the picture could be vastly different.

Patience is a rare attribute in sports (or any endeavor) these days. Things still don’t look great for the Nationals at the moment, but the worst of the ugliness seems to be behind them.

Unless it’s not.