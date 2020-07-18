WASHINGTON—”Surreal” may be the third-most overused word in the English language in 2020, trailing only “coronavirus” and “pandemic.” Still, very little that transpired Saturday evening at Nationals Park qualified as business as usual.
First, they played a real live, honest-to-God professional game, the first in these parts (if not the entire country) since early March. That bit of good news itself will take some getting used to, after four-plus months of Netflix binges and watching reruns of the 2011 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.
It took only two batters to see something I hadn’t witnessed in 35 years of covering games. As Philadelphia’s Roman Quinn tried to steal second base in a 7–2 exhibition win over the Nationals, Washington catcher Kurt Suzuki’s throw struck second-base umpire Chris Segal—who had turned to watch the bag—squarely in the back.
Weird, right? But not as odd as seeing millionaire athletes performing in front of empty stands.
We’re not used to seeing players wear masks in the field, as at least one Phillie did, or hearing outfielders call for a fly ball. And the new safety protocols—no high fives and discarding any ball that had been touched by multiple players—also elicited some double takes.
“The atmosphere was different,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “We’re so used to playing games with people in the stands, but that just ain’t gonna happen. ... It’s something we’ve got to get used to.”
The good folks at Nationals Park did their best to make it seem like a normal July evening, piping in crowd noise and playing walkup music as the Nationals’ batters strode to the plate.
But as long as paid attendance is zero—as it looks like it will be during the entire coronavirus-shortened 60-game season that begins Thursday—the games can’t help but have a different feel.
Speaking of that opener, Max Scherzer won’t be facing the New York Yankees with his normal momentum. In 97-degree heat, the Phillies tagged him for seven earned runs in the first two innings alone, thanks to three-run home runs by Didi Gregorius in the first inning and former National Bryce Harper in the second.
Scherzer’s teammates didn’t fare any better with their bats, managing just one hit in five scoreless innings against Philadelphia starter Aaron Nola.
The good news is that Saturday didn’t count, and that Scherzer’s famous competitive streak began showing in his final three innings of shutout work, when he slammed the ball into his glove between pitches as if he was working Game 7 of the World Series.
“I got beat around a bit, and that’s good,” said Scherzer, who allowed six earned runs exactly once in 32 combined regular-season and postseason starts last season and hadn’t allowed seven runs in a game since 2017. “I had to make pitches in tough situations, and that’s what you’ve got to do in the regular season. It’s not going to be easy.”
The bad news is that in this strangest of seasons, there’s little margin of error—and none of the sport’s usual routines, like 30 spring training games. The usual leisurely pace of preparation has been compressed into an urgent dash to the starting line, with positive tests and player opt-outs (like Washington’s Ryan Zimmerman) complicating matters.
Thursday’s opponents, the Yankees, are even more formidable than Philadelphia. Scherzer and his teammates will have to be sharper than they were Saturday.
Last season, the Nationals famously lost 31 of their first 50 games start before regrouping to make an improbable run to their first World Series championship. A similar slow start in this shortened season would end their repeat hopes almost as quickly as a new COVID-19 outbreak.
This is still a veteran team that won’t quit or panic. But unless the Nationals can flip a switch between now and Thursday, the surreal may become all too real.
“We’re very fortunate to play baseball in 2020,” Scherzer said. “We had to jump through a lot of hoops, but we’re glad to do it.
“Every day is going to be a challenge that we have to overcome. If this is the way it’s gonna be, it’s the way it’s gonna be. It’s 2020 baseball. You just have to keep a smile on your face and embrace it.”
